(KRON) — As scorching temperatures hit the East Bay on Sunday, some customers are facing the high heat without power.

Around 2,000 customers are without power in the Danville and San Ramon area due to a heat-related outage, according to a post from the Town of Danville. The outage was reported around 9:45 a.m.

Crews are on site working to restore the power in the area, the post said. For up-to-date outage information, please visit the PG&E website.

The power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. this evening, according to the PG&E website.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.