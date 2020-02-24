East Bay priest placed on leave over groping claim

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP/KRON) – Church officials in the East Bay have placed a priest on leave and opened a new investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation.

The Catholic Diocese of Oakland was informed of a 2002 received a complaint by a parishioner who says the Rev. George Alengadan groped her.

Alengadan has been moved out of two parishes since July after five women alleged sexual harassment and Alameda police opened a criminal probe.

The alleged victim’s parents say they reported the 2002 fondling allegations to the diocese but did not receive a response.

Alengadan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Anyone with information concerning an allegation of sexual misconduct by a clergy member or any diocesan employee or volunteer is asked to contact local police or the chancellor for the Diocese of Oakland, Stephen Wilcox, at 510-267-8334.

