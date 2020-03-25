East Bay Regional Parks announce closures, parking restrictions to limit overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In response to overcrowding parks and for the safety of the public, the East Bay Regional Park District announced on Wednesday that park areas will be closed starting Friday, March 27.

This includes park picnic area and group gatherings are prohibited.

The Park District says parks were filled with people this past weekend and busier than a holiday.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the temporary closure for parking lots at state parks in Los Angeles, Marin, San Mateo, Sonoma, and San Diego counties.

“We can’t bend the curve if everyone is out. I don’t want to close big, beautiful open spaces. But we can’t see what we saw over the weekend,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The district hopes to keep trails and parks open, but in order to limit overcrowding, closures are necessary.

The closures will be in effect Friday, March 27 to Thursday, April 30.

“We are all in this together,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “We want to help everyone during this crisis by keeping parks open, but safety of the public and our employees is our top priority. If parks are too crowded, please help us keep people safe by going home.”

The district wants to remind the public to:

Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people

No picnicking, groups, gatherings, or meetups (only immediate households should be together)

Pack-in, pack-out trash, including dog poop (there is no trash collection during COVID-19)

For the latest up to date information on closures, visit ebparks.org.

NEW CLOSURES BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 27:

Black Diamond – Upper Parking Lot Closed (Parking available at Sidney Flat)

(Parking available at Sidney Flat) Castle Rock Recreation Area Closed

Contra Loma Closed (Trails Open from Frederickson Lane)

(Trails Open from Frederickson Lane) Crown Beach – Otis Parking Lot Closed (Walk-In Access Only)

(Walk-In Access Only) Del Valle Closed (Trail Access from Arroyo Staging Area Only)

(Trail Access from Arroyo Staging Area Only) Diablo Foothills (Limited Parking for Trail Access)

(Limited Parking for Trail Access) Garin/Dry Creek – Meyer’s Garden Closed

Point Isabel – Main Parking Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)

Main Parking Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only) Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park – Redwood Road Gate Closed

Piedmont Stables (Boarders Allowed to Care for Horses)

Roberts Regional Recreation Main Park Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)

(Walk-In Access Only) Shadow Cliffs Closed (Walk-In Access Only)

(Walk-In Access Only) Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve – Tunnel Road Entrance Closed (All Other Access Points Open)

(All Other Access Points Open) Sunol Regional Wilderness Closed

Tilden Botanic Garden – Garden Closed

PREVIOUS CLOSURES (STILL IN EFFECT):

Anthony Chabot Closures

Marciel Gate

Chabot Equestrian Center Parking Lot (Boarders Allowed for Care for Horses)

Skyline Stables (Boarders Allowed for Care for Horses)

Ardenwood Closures

Ardenwood Closed

Bay Point Shoreline Closures

Closed Due to Construction

Big Break Closures

Big Break Visitor Center

Black Diamond Closures

Mine Closed

Sidney Flats Visitor Center

Greathouse Visitor Center

Briones Closures

Bear Creek Staging Area

Regional Trails Closures

Lafayette-Moraga Old Moraga Ranch Trail (Closed due to Landslide)

Coyote Hills Closures

Main Parking Lots

Coyote Hills Visitor Center

Crown Beach Closures

McKay Parking Lot (Walk-In Access Only)

Crab Cove Visitor Center

Del Valle Closures

Del Valle Visitor Center

Garin/Dry Creek/Pioneer Closures

Visitor Center

Apple Orchard

Lake Chabot Closures

Boat Ramp (No Boating/No Quagga Inspection)

Lake Temescal Closures

South Parking Lot

Leona Canyon Closures

Main Staging Area

MLK Shoreline Closures

Tidewater Staging Area

Tidewater Outdoor Recreation Office

Tidewater Oakland Strokes Operations

Quarry Lakes Closures

Boat Ramp (No Boating/No Quagga Inspection)

Sunol Closures

Sunol Visitor Center

Tidewater Closures (See MLK Shoreline)

All Areas Closed

Tilden Closures

All Picnic Areas Along Lake Anza and Brook roads

Fern Picnic Area Parking

Indian Camp Parking Lot, Playground, and Picnic Area

Lone Oak Parking Area

Lakeview Parking Lot

Mineral Springs Parking Lot – No Trails

Lake Anza Road and Parking Area

Tilden Golf Course

Golf Course Gated Lot (Bottom Half)

Steam Trains/Golden Gate Live Steamers

Merry-Go-Round

Native Here Nursery

South Park Drive (Continued Newt Closure Past April 1)

Tilden Botanic Garden Closures

Botanic Garden Visitor Center

Tilden Nature Area Closures

Tilden Nature Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)

Tilden Little Farm

Environmental Education Center

Indian Camp Parking Lot

Wildcat Canyon Closures

Walk-In Entrance Trail into the Alvarado Picnic Area

