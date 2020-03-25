East Bay Regional Parks announce closures, parking restrictions to limit overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In response to overcrowding parks and for the safety of the public, the East Bay Regional Park District announced on Wednesday that park areas will be closed starting Friday, March 27.
This includes park picnic area and group gatherings are prohibited.
The Park District says parks were filled with people this past weekend and busier than a holiday.
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the temporary closure for parking lots at state parks in Los Angeles, Marin, San Mateo, Sonoma, and San Diego counties.
“We can’t bend the curve if everyone is out. I don’t want to close big, beautiful open spaces. But we can’t see what we saw over the weekend,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday.
The district hopes to keep trails and parks open, but in order to limit overcrowding, closures are necessary.
The closures will be in effect Friday, March 27 to Thursday, April 30.
“We are all in this together,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “We want to help everyone during this crisis by keeping parks open, but safety of the public and our employees is our top priority. If parks are too crowded, please help us keep people safe by going home.”
The district wants to remind the public to:
- Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people
- No picnicking, groups, gatherings, or meetups (only immediate households should be together)
- Pack-in, pack-out trash, including dog poop (there is no trash collection during COVID-19)
For the latest up to date information on closures, visit ebparks.org.
NEW CLOSURES BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 27:
- Black Diamond – Upper Parking Lot Closed (Parking available at Sidney Flat)
- Castle Rock Recreation Area Closed
- Contra Loma Closed (Trails Open from Frederickson Lane)
- Crown Beach – Otis Parking Lot Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
- Del Valle Closed (Trail Access from Arroyo Staging Area Only)
- Diablo Foothills (Limited Parking for Trail Access)
- Garin/Dry Creek – Meyer’s Garden Closed
- Point Isabel – Main Parking Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
- Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park – Redwood Road Gate Closed
- Piedmont Stables (Boarders Allowed to Care for Horses)
- Roberts Regional Recreation Main Park Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
- Shadow Cliffs Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
- Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve – Tunnel Road Entrance Closed (All Other Access Points Open)
- Sunol Regional Wilderness Closed
- Tilden Botanic Garden – Garden Closed
PREVIOUS CLOSURES (STILL IN EFFECT):
Anthony Chabot Closures
- Marciel Gate
- Chabot Equestrian Center Parking Lot (Boarders Allowed for Care for Horses)
- Skyline Stables (Boarders Allowed for Care for Horses)
Ardenwood Closures
- Ardenwood Closed
Bay Point Shoreline Closures
- Closed Due to Construction
Big Break Closures
- Big Break Visitor Center
Black Diamond Closures
- Mine Closed
- Sidney Flats Visitor Center
- Greathouse Visitor Center
Briones Closures
- Bear Creek Staging Area
Regional Trails Closures
- Lafayette-Moraga Old Moraga Ranch Trail (Closed due to Landslide)
Coyote Hills Closures
- Main Parking Lots
- Coyote Hills Visitor Center
Crown Beach Closures
- McKay Parking Lot (Walk-In Access Only)
- Crab Cove Visitor Center
Del Valle Closures
- Del Valle Visitor Center
Garin/Dry Creek/Pioneer Closures
- Visitor Center
- Apple Orchard
Lake Chabot Closures
- Boat Ramp (No Boating/No Quagga Inspection)
Lake Temescal Closures
- South Parking Lot
Leona Canyon Closures
- Main Staging Area
MLK Shoreline Closures
- Tidewater Staging Area
- Tidewater Outdoor Recreation Office
- Tidewater Oakland Strokes Operations
Quarry Lakes Closures
- Boat Ramp (No Boating/No Quagga Inspection)
Sunol Closures
- Sunol Visitor Center
Tidewater Closures (See MLK Shoreline)
- All Areas Closed
Tilden Closures
- All Picnic Areas Along Lake Anza and Brook roads
- Fern Picnic Area Parking
- Indian Camp Parking Lot, Playground, and Picnic Area
- Lone Oak Parking Area
- Lakeview Parking Lot
- Mineral Springs Parking Lot – No Trails
- Lake Anza Road and Parking Area
- Tilden Golf Course
- Golf Course Gated Lot (Bottom Half)
- Steam Trains/Golden Gate Live Steamers
- Merry-Go-Round
- Native Here Nursery
- South Park Drive (Continued Newt Closure Past April 1)
Tilden Botanic Garden Closures
- Botanic Garden Visitor Center
Tilden Nature Area Closures
- Tilden Nature Area Closed (Walk-In Access Only)
- Tilden Little Farm
- Environmental Education Center
- Indian Camp Parking Lot
Wildcat Canyon Closures
- Walk-In Entrance Trail into the Alvarado Picnic Area
