(KRON) — Several East Bay Regional Park locations have been ordered closed this weekend due to high fire risk, the park district announced in a press release. The closures came by order of the East Bay Regional Park District’s Fire Chief with closures set to take effect Sunday, Sept. 4 and remain in effect through Monday, Sept. 5.
The parks that will be affected by the closure order are as follows:
- Wildcat Canyon
- Tilden
- Botanic Garden
- Sibley
- Huckleberry
- Claremont Canyon
- Reinhardt Redwood
- Leona Canyon
- Anthony Chabot (except campground)
- Five Canyons
- Lake Chabot
- Kennedy Grove
- Sobrante Ridge
- Sunol
- Ohlone
- Mission Peak
- Vargas Plateau
- Garin/Dry Creek Pioneer
- Pleasanton Ridge
- Dublin Hills
- Sycamore Valley
- Bishop Ranch
- Las Trampas
- Briones Regional Park
- Crockett Hills
- Black Diamond Mines
- Clayton Ranch
- Contra Loma
- Thurgood Marshall
- Deer Valley
- Round Valley
- Morgan Territory
- Brushy Peak
- Vasco Hills
- Shadow Cliffs
- Waterbird
- Roberts
- Diablo Foothills
- Nejedly Staging Area in Carquinez Strait
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inland areas of the East Bay and much of the Bay Area by the National Weather Service, as well as an Excessive Heat Watch for coastal and bayside regions. Temperatures in the East Bay are forecast to be in the upper 90s and 100s, peaking in many areas on Monday.
Residents are advised not to enter closed parks and not to disregard closure notices should they arrive at a park and find one. “If you do, in the event of an emergency, police and firefighters may not be able to find and evacuate you,” advised the park district in a press release.
While no Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the East Bay this weekend, fire authorities warn that the sustained high temperatures could lead to an increase in wildfire danger.