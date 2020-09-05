East Bay Regional Parks to open Labor Day weekend with restrictions

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Large crowds are expected at regional parks for the holiday weekend.

Most will be open to visitors but with restrictions related to the ongoing fire danger and pandemic.

East Bay Regional Parks will look different this weekend compared to what visitors experienced Friday.

“We’re not going to be back here on the weekend. This is pretty much it. I think it’s going to be too hot and probably more crowded,” Jayme Goodwin said.

The park district will discourage large gatherings and encourage social distancing by prohibiting boating, swimming and camping over the Labor Day weekend.

Areas off limits to visitors are marked with signage.

Face coverings are also required whenever six-feet of space cannot be maintained around other people.

“There were only a couple of people that weren’t honoring that. But for the most part, everybody was very respectful,” Cheryl Goodwin said.

People fishing and hiking spent time at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley before the temperatures reach triple digits and more of the park is closed off.

“It’s nice being able to get out on a boat, and take your mask off, cause nobody’s around. That’s what makes it really special,” Rick Maiers said.

Frequent touch points like sinks and drinking fountains are also off limits, so make sure to bring your own water and hand sanitizer.

“Try to get the kids out, get the energy out, and be done by noon. And, for the weekend, we’ll stay home,” Katrina Kralj said.

While the fire danger remains high, barbecuing will not be allowed.

Picnicking at picnic tables is also prohibited.

Keep dogs on leashes to avoid any unnecessary contact with others and be prepared for potentially poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires still burning in the Bay Area.

The park district says extra staff will be deployed at its parks over the weekend.

