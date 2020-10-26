East Bay regional parks & trails closed for extreme winds

(BCN) — Because of increased fire risk because of extreme winds, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is closing Lafayette and San Pablo Reservoir Recreation Areas, as well as East Bay trails in its watershed, on Monday.

The closure was also in effect Sunday.

EBMUD has deployed additional patrol rangers and is working with its partner, East Bay Regional Park District, to post signs and close trail and recreation area entrances.

Separately, several parks operated by the East Bay Regional Park District are expected to remain closed Monday because of the same concerns about fire danger.

Parks that will remain closed Monday include

  • Anthony Chabot
  • Claremont Canyon
  • Huckleberry
  • Lake Chabot
  • Leona Canyon
  • Redwood
  • Roberts
  • Sibley
  • Tilden
  • Wildcat Canyon
  • Kennedy Grove

