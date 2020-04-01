East Bay rental company provides tents, floors for healthcare facilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Most businesses have taken a huge hit during this pandemic but one East Bay company is looking to help in the meantime.

Arena Stuart Rental Company typically rents out equipment for large gatherings and parties but as we know, that isn’t happening right now.

So the company decided to turn a bad into a good.

“The normal focus has gone away. We can’t gather due to the shelter in place and the pandemic so now we are using our resources to help the medical community, healthcare folks, and first responders,” Michael Berman said.

Arena Stuart has been providing tents and floors for health care facilities while also manufacturing special privacy screens to give patients privacy.

There are typically rules and procedures that apply to their rental policy but that has changed to help those in need.

“Typically it is for a month period and they can extend it as long as they have it. Once they have it the goal is to make sure the facility exists for the patients and we will worry about getting the assets back as soon as everyone is safe,” Berman said.

In the meantime, Stuart Rental has had to furlough many employees but Berman has remained optimistic during this trying time.

“I think our experience has been similar to a lot of the folks in our community. It is a very scary time. No one in our generation has ever been through something like this, so finding solace in each others willingness and desire to help each other has really gotten us through all of the uncertainty and scariness,” Berman said.

