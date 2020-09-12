East Bay residents concerned after illegal fireworks set off in popular park

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Residents in the East Bay are expressing concerns after illegal fireworks are set off and trash is burned at a popular park.

The high fire danger right now really has people concerned about any reckless behavior including shooting off fireworks or setting fires.

A Red Flag Warning for the Berkeley Hills just expired a few days ago and if things were to get out of hand it could be devastating.

Illegal fireworks being shot off and trash set on fire at a popular East Bay park. Residents say this has been happening for several nights at Grizzly Peak.

That reckless and selfish behavior Armando Epifani says is not only endangering nearby homes and park land but also the oldest miniature railroad club in America.

“Having my own equipment, this place could burn up too,” Epifani said.

The turnouts at Grizzly Peak are typically popular for sightseeing on a clear day but with wildfire smoke coating the region, there’s not much else to see.

The turnouts are supposed to be off limits between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. but people are still seen at night doing this.

Epifani would like to see more police enforcement to keep a fire from exploding in the hills.

Depending on where you are, Grizzly Peak falls under different jurisdictions.

Grizzly Peak Boulevard is monitored by CHP — The turnouts where these fireworks and fires have been set is handled by UC Berkeley Police.

We’ve reached out to the department for comment, as of this report they have not responded.

