East Bay retirement community among 1st NorCal seniors to get COVID vaccines

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A retirement community in the East Bay will get some of the first COVID-19 vaccinations for senior residents in Northern California.

Over 45 staff and several seniors at Continuing Care Retirement Community, Viamonte at Walnut Creek will get their shots on Wednesday morning.

Now that healthcare workers across the state have been vaccinated, these senior living facilities are next in the vaccination line.

California and other states are forced to prioritize certain demographics for the COVID-19 vaccine as initial doses are limited.

Shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine were sent out the second week of December. Since then, Moderna’s vaccine was also authorized and distributed.

So far, 11 million doses have been sent out to states, the Centers for Disease Control said.

Two million doses have been administered to healthcare workers as well as America’s lawmakers. Just Tuesday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received hers.

After workers and residents at these care facilities get vaccinated, California will begin vaccinating people 75 years and older in the general population, plus education staff and essential emergency and farm workers.