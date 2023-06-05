(KRON) — A Safeway store in Pittsburg was evacuated Monday afternoon and one person was transported to the hospital due to a gas leak, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department. The Contra Costa County FD was dispatched to the Safeway on Bailey Road at noon Monday.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters determined that the gas leaking was Freon. The store was evacuated immediately. One employee who was suffering from difficulty breathing was transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.