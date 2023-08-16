(KRON) — The Mt. Diablo Unified School District is taking up a vote at Wednesday night’s meeting on whether to change a controversial high school mascot in the district. There has been ongoing debate and controversy surrounding Concord High School’s current mascot, “The Minutemen.”

While some families in the community want to keep the mascot, a revolutionary war soldier armed with a rifle, current district policy is to avoid mascots depicting humans. At a meeting earlier this year, some community members suggested ideas to make the mascot more inclusive, such as removing the firearm, adding a woman beside the minuteman, or even an African American minutemen.

Proponents of the mascot say the mascot represents something historically, both in the community and in terms of the nation’s history. Others have argued that the amount of money required to change the mascot would be wasteful.

If Wednesday’s proposed resolution is passed, the Concord High mascot would go from the Minutemen to “The Bears.”

Wednesday’s meeting commences at 6 p.m.