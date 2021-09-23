East Bay school districts approves vaccine mandate for eligible students

PEIDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — School districts in Alameda County has approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

The Oakland Unified School District and Piedmont Unified School District will require eligible students – those who are at least 12 years and older – to be vaccinated against COVID-19, board members decided late Wednesday night.

These students will need to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only one currently given full FDA approval and the only one authorized for kids as young as 12 years old.

The Piedmont Unified School District Board just unanimously passed a vaccine requirement for all eligible students. Thank you, @piedmontunified! #AD15 — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) September 23, 2021

The other two COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are currently still under emergency use authorization and only for those 18 years and up.

Other Bay Area school districts are considering the same.

The Berkeley Unified School District board members also voted on the matter late Wednesday night. KRON4 is working to verify the results and get the specific details on the requirement.

Public schools requiring its students to get a vaccine is nothing unusual.

In 2016, the state of California stopped allowing public school students to skip vaccinations due to personal beliefs. Students are required to get immunizations for illnesses like Hepatitis B, diptheria, tetanus, polio, measles, chickenpox and more.

California also currently requires all school staff to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.