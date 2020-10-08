East Bay school district discusses how to reopen

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – “As everybody has said this is hard there’s no denying that,” teacher Michelle Nicola said.

Mount Diablo Unified School District is one of many Bay Area districts beginning to discuss how they may re-open their schools.

On Wednesday night, they held a virtual meeting and heard from a number of teachers and parents.

Teachers, parents, and Mount Diablo Unified School District officials discussing how, when or if schools may reopen this year.

“The one thing that has been very true this year is life has been disrupted and to me, reopening schools is simply another disruption,” Nicola said.

The district sent surveys out to families over the weekend. Some say they don’t feel safe returning to school, while others are anxious to get back in the classroom.

“Having any kind of hybrid learning would be detrimental in terms of the virus standpoint because regardless like I am seeing all my students,” teacher Jill Maganito said.

Some parents say virtual learning has been tough.

“It’s a tremendous hardship on families who cannot work and such,” a parent Doug Novotny said.

The majority of teachers who spoke during the meeting are against opening schools right now.

“We know what will happen. People will get sick and we will have to close them and that is simply a disruption that we don’t need,” Nicola said.

They say teachers and students are just beginning to get settled into this new routine.

“I know there’s a big push. I know socialization is important I know that being online is very hard for a lot of these kiddos but if we can’t go back the way we are supposed to be there I don’t understand going back early,” a teacher Cynthia Aguilar said.

No decision was made on Wednesday night — no date set for reopening.

Other districts in Contra Costa County are considering January as a possibility. Mount Diablo Unified School District will continue to have meetings before making a decision.

