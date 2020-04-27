Live Now
Will distance learning continue? East Bay school district makes backup plans for fall

DUBLIN (KRON) – The Dublin Unified School District is tipping its hand on what could happen this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The school district says it’s best that students are in school; however, with things so fluid due to the coronavirus, the district is working on plans to start school with children learning online.

The district says it’s one thing to finish a school year at home like what kiddos are doing now, but it’s a whole different set of challenges when you start a school year with online classes.

