East Bay school district reports COVID outbreak

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — This week, three students at Vista Grande Elementary School in Danville tested positive for COVID-19.

Not unexpected, says Quincy Cubiburu, who has two kids on-campus.

“We’re comfortable with the protocols at the school,” Cubiburu said. “And we’re thrilled for the kids to be back in a classroom learning in full days with their buddies.”

Overall, the San Ramon Valley Unified School District says of it’s nearly 30,000 students across 36 sites, seven district students have reported COVID-19 infections.

In addition to Vista Grande Elementary School, one case has been reported at Los Cerros Middle School, one case at San Ramon Valley High School and two cases at California high school.

“From what we understand, the transmission was in the community, not in our schools,” Superintendent Dr. John Malloy said.

Dr. Malloy says the students were on campus during this first week of school prior to knowing they were infected.

He says they have not returned since receiving positive tests.

“When we are determining close contacts, we look at who’s masked, because of course, everyone must be masked indoors — they don’t need to be masked indoors,” Dr. Malloy said. “And, of course, we also look at who’s vaccinated or not. And, that determines if the student needs to quarantine at all or in a modified way. and, so the good news is many of our students who were considered close contacts are still at school.”

Still, parents with students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine have concerns.

“I’ve been waiting for the vaccine to be approved for like the 12 and under, and I’m hoping its going to come in the fall as predicted,” Christophe Job said.

At this point, no positive cases have popped up among teachers or staff.