East Bay school districts experience substitute teacher shortage

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There is a substitute teacher shortage in the Bay Area and school districts in the East Bay are taking measures to attract teachers to fill the void.

Some East Bay school districts are experiencing a bit of a challenge in recruiting teachers and their substitutes.

“We’re definitely experiencing a crisis,” Chaz Garcia said. “Not just here in Oakland but throughout the state and across the country.”

The second vice president of the Oakland Education Association, Chaz Garcia, says the education profession was already struggling to recruit new teachers.

Then COVID happened, making it even more challenging.

“We’ve watched a trend in education where there has been a teacher shortage brewing,” Garcia said. “So, just like with everything else COVID has exasperated that.”

“Across California, schools are being hit hard by a shortage of substitute teachers,” Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack said.

Filling substitute teacher vacancies is such a priority in the Fremont Unified School District, there is a promotional video on the district’s home web page.

“The substitute shortage is coming to a critical time as we support our students and their return to in-person learning,” Brannin Dorsey, President of the Fremont Unified District Association, said. “As teachers, we need time to collaborate develop new skills, and take a day off when needed.”

In terms of education continuity, Chaz Garcia explains that in the teaching profession there is no “winging it” when it comes to subs being prepared to continue the daily lesson plan.

“Well, here is the beautiful thing, especially when you’re talking about elementary. We have multiple subject credentials. We’re certified to teach any subject,” Garcia said. “As a classroom teacher, when I am out I leave a sub-plan. So, you don’t necessarily have to have my level of expertise.”

It is another reason why substitute teachers are highly coveted in the East Bay.

“As I said we are looking to increase their pay by 50% in Oakland,” Garcia said.