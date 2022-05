CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – There is no credible threat to any school in the Bay Area or Contra Costa County, but that doesn’t mean parents are not scared to death when they drop off their kids today.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department is sending out its condolences to the victims and their families in Texas and is also sending deputies to patrol the schools.

And teachers and administrators who are not busy will be showing a bigger presence inside and in front of the schools.