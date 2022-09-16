HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Classes are going to start shortly at Scahfer Elementary School.

Once these students get here, they and their dads are going to be welcomed with balloons and staff for this year’s million fathers march.

And it’s not just dads: uncles, grandparents, coaches, mentors, or any other male role model in these kids lives have been asked to walk their child to school today.

This is a nationwide event involving more than 700 cities. About a million fathers are expected to participate in the march across the county, including in the Hayward Unified School District.

Today is a day for these male role models to show their commitment in the educational lives of their children by walking their kid to school.

This year’s theme is “real dads read.”

The school is rolling out the red carpet for these fathers in the classrooms.

After they drop their children off, they’ll also be reading to the kids as well.

Black Star Project, a Chicago-based organization, sponsors the event.

KRON ON is streaming live

The project’s research has found kids earn better grades and are more likely to graduate from high school and college when their fathers or any male role model is active in their education.

Kids also have less behavioral problems when their fathers listen and talk with them and are involved in their lives.