OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – See or smell smoke in the East Bay?
An earlier fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, that damaged several businesses and injured one firefighter, is the likely culprit, according to officials.
The City of Oakland tweeted a warning to residents advising anyone with respiratory illnesses to stay indoors and to wear face coverings.
Officials said air quality should improve in the next few hours.
You can check out the latest weather updates in the KRON4 Weather Center.
Latest Stories:
- Drift smoke causing air quality issues in East Bay
- Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26
- More than 40 people, including pastor, test positive for coronavirus after Alabama church revival
- Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers
- Donald Trump Jr. suspended on Twitter after sharing COVID-19 misinformation