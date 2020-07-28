Drift smoke causing air quality issues in East Bay

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – See or smell smoke in the East Bay?

An earlier fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, that damaged several businesses and injured one firefighter, is the likely culprit, according to officials.

The City of Oakland tweeted a warning to residents advising anyone with respiratory illnesses to stay indoors and to wear face coverings.

Officials said air quality should improve in the next few hours.

There is a large amount of drift smoke in #Oakland & the East Bay stemming from 5-Alarm fire in San Francisco this morning. Anyone with respiratory ailments should stay indoors and everyone should continue to wear face coverings. Air quality should improve in next few hours. — City of Oakland (@Oakland) July 28, 2020

