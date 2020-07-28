Drift smoke causing air quality issues in East Bay

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – See or smell smoke in the East Bay?

An earlier fire in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, that damaged several businesses and injured one firefighter, is the likely culprit, according to officials.

The City of Oakland tweeted a warning to residents advising anyone with respiratory illnesses to stay indoors and to wear face coverings.

Officials said air quality should improve in the next few hours.

