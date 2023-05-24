(KRON) — In honor of National Burger Day this Sunday, Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best burger spots in the United States. One Bay Area spot cracked Yelp’s top 10 list released Tuesday.
KoJa Kitchen in Berkeley was named the 10th-best burger spot in the country. “They’ve got buns like you’ve never seen!” Yelp wrote about the Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant located at 2395 Telegraph Ave.
KoJa Kitchen was first established in 2011 as a food truck. It now has 12 brick-and-mortar locations in Northern California — all located in the Bay Area except one (Sacramento).
Bay Area Burger Spots in Yelp’s Top 100
- 10. KoJa Kitchen (Berkeley)
- 14. Bear Bitez (Newark)
- 16. The Counter Santana Row (San Jose)
- 95. Vinsetta Garage (Berkeley)
The list seemed to not favor burger chains compared to more local spots. New York-based Shake Shack only ranked 36th, and the Five Guys location in San Jose ranked 38th.
Of course, you can’t mention California and burgers without mentioning In-N-Out. The wildly popular West Coast chain is only 78th on Yelp’s list.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta was ranked the number-one burger spot in the U.S.