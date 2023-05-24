(KRON) — In honor of National Burger Day this Sunday, Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best burger spots in the United States. One Bay Area spot cracked Yelp’s top 10 list released Tuesday.

KoJa Kitchen in Berkeley was named the 10th-best burger spot in the country. “They’ve got buns like you’ve never seen!” Yelp wrote about the Korean-Japanese fusion restaurant located at 2395 Telegraph Ave.

KoJa Kitchen was first established in 2011 as a food truck. It now has 12 brick-and-mortar locations in Northern California — all located in the Bay Area except one (Sacramento).

Bay Area Burger Spots in Yelp’s Top 100

10. KoJa Kitchen (Berkeley)

14. Bear Bitez (Newark)

16. The Counter Santana Row (San Jose)

95. Vinsetta Garage (Berkeley)

The list seemed to not favor burger chains compared to more local spots. New York-based Shake Shack only ranked 36th, and the Five Guys location in San Jose ranked 38th.

Of course, you can’t mention California and burgers without mentioning In-N-Out. The wildly popular West Coast chain is only 78th on Yelp’s list.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta was ranked the number-one burger spot in the U.S.