East Bay stores looted amid violent protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Saturday, the question on our minds was will we see more of what we saw Friday night, and if we do, what will it look like?

Overnight, in the streets of Oakland, video captured the moment the police department dispersed into unruly crowds.

The video show police trying to break up crowds in the downtown area, a number of people in the middle of the street, and even at one point, someone looks like they are throwing a trash can at a moving police vehicle.

That was the scene on 17th and Broadway — Police started to throw what appears to be flash bangs in an attempt to clear out the crowd and people started to run down the street.

At the Guitar Center, video shows people carrying out items that look like a keyboard and other musical instruments, including guitars.

The metal locks were bent and cut and the place was nearly cleared out, with some items even left outside on the sidewalk.

In Emeryville at the Best-Buy, hundreds of people carried out flat screen tvs and other electronics.

Glass all over the ground , people struggling to get inside.

This went on for some time as more people poured in and out of the store.

OPD Arrests – 3 (Burglary, possession of firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon}

Outside Agency Arrests – 6 for burglary (looting)OPD Injury – None reported at this time

Outside agency injury-None reported at this time

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf spoke out on what we saw play out over the past few days.

“People came out in Oakland to express themselves, about their anger over the death of Floyd but that rage rocked the line and unacceptable line, with a deadly pandemic, we are under a shelter in place order, we ask everyone to stay home, your children and loved ones satay home, there are other ways to demonstrate,” Schaaf said.

Just like the mayor said, we are still in a pandemic and from the images that we are seeing, it does not quite feel like we are in a pandemic.

A wide cry among protesters that they don’t want their original message of a call for an end to police brutality among African Americans to be overshadowed by what we are seeing night after night with these businesses being broken into and vandalized.

Latest Stories: