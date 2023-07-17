(KRON) — An East Bay street racer allegedly left his passenger to die alone on Interstate-580 in Livermore, according to investigators.

California Highway Patrol officers are asking for the public’s help to identify who was street racing on the busy interstate when a fatal crash occurred just after 5:32 p.m. Sunday. The CHP is also attempting to identify a second passenger, who also fled the scene and abandoned the victim.

Not long before the crash, dispatchers with the CHP Golden Gate Communication Center began receiving 911 calls from witnesses reporting that a Toyota Camry was racing a tan-colored Chevrolet Camaro on I-580 westbound near North Livermore Avenue.

When CHP officers arrived on scene just four minutes later, they found an ejected passenger. The ejected passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This crash was determined to be a solo hit-and-run, with the driver and a second passenger fleeing the scene,” the CHP wrote.

Investigators believe that the victim and two men had all been inside the Toyota Camry when it crashed. The Toyota driver and second passenger suffered serious head injuries, self-extricated from the Toyota, and were picked up by someone driving a white SUV on the shoulder of I-580.

“The driver and passenger were described as Hispanic male adults, in their thirties. Both occupants fled the scene prior to CHP arrival,” the CHP wrote.

The CHP is asking the public for help to identify the two men who fled the scene, the white SUV driver, and any information about street racing in the area just prior to the collision.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this incident, call the Dublin CHP office at 925-828-0466.