(KRON) – A rapid growth of blue-green algae is shutting down some East Bay parks amid the ongoing hot temperatures.
Officials want to remind the public that blue-green algae is toxic to humans and potentially deadly for pets.
Here is a list of closures and warnings in the East Bay:
- The beach at Lake Temescal is currently closed.
- Niles Swim Area is currently closed at Horseshoe Lake.
- Water warning signs are posted at Keller Beach and Knox Regional Shoreline.
- Del Valle East and West Swim Beaches currently have caution advisories posted.