(KRON) – A rapid growth of blue-green algae is shutting down some East Bay parks amid the ongoing hot temperatures.

Officials want to remind the public that blue-green algae is toxic to humans and potentially deadly for pets.

Here is a list of closures and warnings in the East Bay:

The beach at Lake Temescal is currently closed.

Niles Swim Area is currently closed at Horseshoe Lake.

Water warning signs are posted at Keller Beach and Knox Regional Shoreline.