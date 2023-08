(KRON) — East Bay fire crews will be conducting a wildfire training Friday morning at the Painted Rock Land Trust and the Moraga Geological Hazard Abatement District.

Groups from more than a dozen fire agencies are expected to participate. Around 150 acres will be burned during the training.

The fire burning will start at 9 a.m. Residents in Moraga, Orinda, Lafayette and portions of Walnut Creek will likely see and smell smoke.