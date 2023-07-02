(KRON) — Employees and shoppers were evacuated from an East Bay Whole Foods grocery store due to a gas leak, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

ACFD received a call around 11:23 a.m. of a possible gas leak inside of a Dublin Whole Foods. Fire crews arrived five minutes later, and they detected a possible leak in one of the refrigeration units.

The entire store was evacuated for safety. About 15 employees were in the store at the time, but it is unknown how many customers were on the premises at the time. Employees were escorted inside to get their belongings after the evacuation.

The hazardous materials team has arrived at the scene along with officials from the health department. At this time, there are no injuries reported in the incident. It is unclear how long the store may need to be closed, but the Alameda County Health Department will determine when the store can reopen.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KRON for updates.