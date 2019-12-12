Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Police: East Bay woman turns herself in after running over barber

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINEZ (KRON) — An East Bay woman wanted for running over a barber with her car turned herself in on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo from Brentwood.

She was reportedly angry about the haircut her son got, and confronted the barber inside the shop located on the 1600 block of A Street in Antioch, right off Highway 4 on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The two argued in the front of the barbershop, when she allegedly rammed him with her 2006 blue Toyota Prius — pushing him back so far the he actually hit the glass front of the store.

The barber, identified as 63-year-old Brian Martin, was sent to the hospital. He suffered a broken leg, which required surgery to insert a metal rod and a considerable amount of pain.

“She was trying to kill me,” he said.

The suspect and her son fled from the scene in her car.

More details to come.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News