Police: East Bay woman turns herself in after running over barber

MARTINEZ (KRON) — An East Bay woman wanted for running over a barber with her car turned herself in on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The woman was identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo from Brentwood.
She was reportedly angry about the haircut her son got, and confronted the barber inside the shop located on the 1600 block of A Street in Antioch, right off Highway 4 on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The two argued in the front of the barbershop, when she allegedly rammed him with her 2006 blue Toyota Prius — pushing him back so far the he actually hit the glass front of the store.
The barber, identified as 63-year-old Brian Martin, was sent to the hospital. He suffered a broken leg, which required surgery to insert a metal rod and a considerable amount of pain.
“She was trying to kill me,” he said.
The suspect and her son fled from the scene in her car.
More details to come.
