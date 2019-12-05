East Bay woman wanted after running over barber

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – An East Bay woman is wanted for running over a barber with her car, according to officials.

The woman was reportedly angry about the haircut her son got.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, and officials continue to search for her Thursday morning.

The confrontation began in the barbershop, located on the 1600 block of A Street in Antioch, just right off Highway 4.

The woman has been identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo from Brentwood.

Investigators say that she got into a confrontation with a barber over a bad haircut given to her son.

The two argued in the front of the barbershop, when she rammed him with her 2006 blue Toyota Prius — pushing him back so far that he actually hit the glass front of the store.

The barber is now in the hospital with major injuries.

The suspect and her son reportedly fled from the scene in her Prius, with the license plate 8LHB387.

It’s unclear at the moment how long the barber will be in the hospital, but he did survive his injuries.

No additional information is available at this time, check back for updates.