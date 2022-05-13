EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A 35-year-old East Palo Alto man is accused of raping a young girl and sexually molesting the girl for six years.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Pedro Estrada, aka Pedro Sanchez, earlier this month on suspicion that he was sexually assaulting a family member.

“Detectives learned Pedro Estrada began sexually molesting a juvenile family member at the age of three. These illicit acts continued periodically for the next six years,” Sheriff’s Lt. Jacob Trickett wrote.

Further investigation found evidence that Estrada had sexually assaulted a second family member as well, according to Trickett.

On Thursday detectives obtained a felony warrant for Estrada’s arrest. Detectives found Estrada in Burlingame and he was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on rape charges.

Pedro Estrada, aka Pedro Sanchez, is seen in a mug shot. (SMCS photo)

Detectives also discovered that Estrada has used social media to make inappropriate sexual comments a third underage girl.

“Due to Estrada facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, there is concern for the potential other victims who may not yet have come forward,” Trickett wrote.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Barker at 650-474-1243 or email cbarker@smcgov.org

