East Palo Alto man arrested for murder of woman in garage

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was arrested and booked on a murder charge for the death of a woman on Friday.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Verbena Drive on Friday around 3 p.m. for a disturbance and found a woman in a garage who had visible injuries. Despite attempts by police to save her, she died at the scene.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Charles Dixon, was found in the area by police and arrested. According to their investigation, Dixon and the victim were allegedly arguing before he attacked her with a “blunt object.”

Anyone with information about the alleged murder is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department: Anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org, anonymous text from your cell phone to (650) 409-6792, anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792, or call Detective Joseph Klein at (650) 833-9904.