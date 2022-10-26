EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested on Wednesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) said. Jose Alejandro Ventura, 54, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 years old.

Police said an investigation was initiated this month regarding a sexual assault of a minor. Ventura was identified as the suspect.

SMCSO said Ventura sexually assaulted the victim in multiple places throughout San Mateo County. Police said he committed these acts in a locked vehicle that the victim could not escape from.

Ventura was located and arrested in East Palo Alto Wednesday. He was charged with lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and kidnapping and intent to commit lewd act.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact SMCSO Detective Barker by phone at (650) 363-4050 or email (cbarker@smcgov.org), or Detective Cousenes (650) 363-4066 / rcousenes@smcgov.org.