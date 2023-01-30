MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect.

Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street at 11:21 a.m. MPD did not list the hotel by name, but there is an Americas Best Value Inn located at 485 South Main Street.

When officers arrived, the suspect was still in the room and they attempted to detain him, MPD said. He then walked to the back of the room and reached into the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

Officers caught up to him and a struggle ensued, police said. The officers were able to arrest him and neither the officers nor the suspect was injured.

MPD recovered the gun, which was loaded with an extended magazine. The female victim was also found in the hotel room.

The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old man from East Palo Alto. He was already on probation for a domestic violence-related charge and was arrested for “numerous felony charges.”