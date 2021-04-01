East Palo Alto middle school to host permanent COVID vaccine clinic

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area middle school will host a permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will serve vulnerable communities.

Cesar Chavez Middle School, located at 2450 Ralmar Ave. in East Palo Alto, is accommodating community members age 18 and above.

Nearby Belle Haven residents, who have also been hit hard by the pandemic, are encouraged to visit the vaccine site as well.

City officials say the vaccination rate of the community is just over 27%, which is the lowest in the county.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., councilmembers Antonio Lopez and Regina Wallace-Jones will hold a press conference at the middle school vaccination site.

Saturday will be the first time the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in East Palo Alto.

“Without overstatement, this permanent vaccine site will be a life-changer for our residents, many undocumented and without access to health care,” Lopez wrote in a statement. “Not only will we be ensuring the safety of our residents through this site; we will empower them to return to work, to school, and in a word, to some semblance of normal.”