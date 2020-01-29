East Palo Alto police investigating city’s 1st homicide of 2020

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.
Authorities responded to a report of a gunshot on the 900 block of Mouton Circle just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information.
You can send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org, send an anonymous text to 650-409-6792, or leave an anonymous voicemail by calling 650-409-6792.
