East Palo Alto police investigating city’s 1st homicide of 2020

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Authorities responded to a report of a gunshot on the 900 block of Mouton Circle just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with any information.

You can send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org, send an anonymous text to 650-409-6792, or leave an anonymous voicemail by calling 650-409-6792.

