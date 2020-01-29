East Palo Alto police investigating first homicide of 2020

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — Police in East Palo Alto are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Mouton Circle in East Palo Alto.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is still active and have no other details to release as of Tuesday night.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact East Palo Alto Police.

This is developing, check back for updates