Bay Area

East Palo Alto police searching for attempted murder suspect

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 04:31 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:33 PM PDT

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) -- Police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another man in East Palo Alto on Wednesday. 

The stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning on the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street in East Palo Alto. 

Police are considering the stabbing an attempted homicide.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. 

Police say the victim is expected to survive. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 28 and 30 years old with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Police believes he's about 5-foot-5-inches tall, and 110 to 120 pounds. 

Those with information on the stabbing or the possible suspect are asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 853-7249.

You can also leave an anonymous voicemail at (650) 409-6792 or an anonymous text at (650) 409- 6792. 

Those with information can also email epa@tipnow.org.

Police have not detailed the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected