East Palo Alto police searching for attempted murder suspect
EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) -- Police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another man in East Palo Alto on Wednesday.
The stabbing occurred around 3 a.m. early Wednesday morning on the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street in East Palo Alto.
Police are considering the stabbing an attempted homicide.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
Police say the victim is expected to survive.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 28 and 30 years old with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.
Police believes he's about 5-foot-5-inches tall, and 110 to 120 pounds.
Those with information on the stabbing or the possible suspect are asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 853-7249.
You can also leave an anonymous voicemail at (650) 409-6792 or an anonymous text at (650) 409- 6792.
Those with information can also email epa@tipnow.org.
Police have not detailed the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder.
