East San Jose families receive much-needed digital literacy help as schools transition to online learning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Evergreen Community College District is offering parents free digital literacy courses as the district continues to make the transition to online learning due to COVID-19.

The district launched the Parent Academy in response to existing and emerging needs of the community — the district says a majority of families enrolled in the courses identified as Latino.

“Our district takes community very seriously and we always have had programs that are beyond our college programs,” said Dr. Alexandra C. Duran, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development for San Jose Evergreen Community College District.

“We understand the children now are our future students and the future generation, so supporting a family, supporting a community is easy for us.”

The Parent Academy was formed by the districts Workforce Institute to directly respond to the critical need in the East San Jose communities — offering classes and coaching services to navigate the digital world, succeed in college-level courses and increase their employability.

Here’s how the Park Academy curriculum is designed to best assist parents’ needs:

Modified curriculum from Workforce Institute;

Surveys to collect information from parents to assess their needs,

Parent feedback during class sessions and focus groups,

Collaboration with K-12 principals and parent engagement professionals to include areas of support and learning needed.

Due to COVID-19, parents are facing unprecedented challenges including access to technology, equipment and reliable internet.

The district’s high population of Latinos are also facing language barriers — parents are now forced to understand online learning procedures and expectations set by their child’s school.

“Throughout my life here in the USA, no one had ever before offered me this type of classes, nor anyone had worried about increasing my abilities and learning opportunities, specially through summer programs that my son had previously taken, like the Jose Valdes in collaboration with the Parent Academy has done,” said Maria D. Martinez,a parent enrolled in the program.

At first the district piloted the program during the summer with over 100 parents — Duran says those who participated in the program will now be able to enroll as college students to either San Jose City College or Evergreen Valley Community College.

“Parents are now playing a very different role because they are teaching at home,” said Duran.

“We meet with them frequently, we do focus groups, surveys and we are learning a lot from them what the needs and barriers are and we try to come with solutions.”

Additional Resources for Participating Parents