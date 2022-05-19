SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Parents and families will host six San Jose Mayoral candidates Thursday at the Mexican Heritage Plaza to share their thoughts on issues affecting East San Jose.

The event will be led by parents from Rocketship Public Schools, the largest charter network in San Jose, the forum will feature parents sharing their experiences and asking questions of each candidate. Confirmed candidates include Raul Peralez, Matt Mahan, Cindy Chavez, Dev Davis, Jim Spence, and Marshall Woodmansee. Topics discussed will include education, housing, jobs, healthcare, immigration, and more.

A student performance will kick off the event, with parents sharing short testimonies of their experiences in San Jose, followed by questions by each candidate. The program is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.