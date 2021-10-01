East San Jose residents outraged over abandoned vehicles left throughout neighborhoods

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In east San Jose residents are sounding the alarm over abandoned vehicles left throughout their neighborhoods causing parking issues for dozens of residents.

In response, planning commissioner Rolando Bonilla is proposing a plan that aims to implement a parking permit program for east San Jose like other parts of the city.

Bonilla tells KRON4 News he has been inundated with complaints from residents claiming that individuals are traveling to east San Jose and abandoning their cats throughout neighborhoods — leaving residents with limited or no parking.

“So what I am proposing is a pilot parking program for east San Jose, unfortunately, many of our neighbors in this community are overwhelmed with cars like this one and that one right over there that are just left in our neighborhoods for months without anyone actually paying any consequences,” said Bonilla.

The pilot program proposes two to four permits will be given per household and at no cost to the property owner or tenant.

Bonilla says the lack of adequate long-term planning from the city has made east San Jose neighborhoods overwhelmed with density and a lack of support.

“As it is we are a large American city and parking is already a commodity that is oftentimes difficult to get, but when you have situations like this, it’s further exasperating the process,” said Bonilla.

“The reason I want this program is quite simple: our community is not the parking garage for the rest of the city.”

Frustrated neighbors are now placing orange cones in front of their homes to ensure no more vehicles are left and in some instances verbal altercations breaking out amongst neighbors.

One resident who lives off North King Road tells KRON4 News individuals who travel to east San Jose neighborhoods to dump their old vehicles do so because there’s little to no repercussions.

Translation: Spanish to English.

“What is happening is that people come, they don’t live here, and they come and abandon their cars here and those of us who live here, there’s no parking spaces after work because the cars have been here for many months,” said Maria Gomez.

“They give them tickets when they clean the street but they don’t come to tow them away.”

Bonilla is currently in talks with the city to develop the legislation and bring it to the city council for a vote as early as next week.