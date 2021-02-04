VIDEO: Massive line forms outside new San Jose vaccination site

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A COVID vaccine site in San Jose has people lining up with blankets and chairs hours before it opens.

Well before the sunrise on Thursday, east San Jose residents eligible for the vaccine wait at Mexican Heritage Plaza. They’re either ages 65 and older, or part of another eligible demographic like being a health care worker.

The site is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays only for Santa Clara County residents. Starting at 9 a.m., staff will hand out wristbands and then begin administering the shots at noon until 6 p.m.

The vaccination site at La Plaza is only for Santa Clara County resident too. Important to note. Immigration status does not need to be disclosed. First dose of the day will be administered at 10:30am actually and not noon!

First come first serve.

By 7 a.m., the line grew by several dozens of people trying to stay socially distanced.

People hoping for the vaccine slot will need to show either proof of age or proof of workplace.

The vaccine site is in partnership with Gardner Health Services and Santa Clara County Public Health. It’s located in the heart of east San Jose.

The line continues to grow at the vaccine site at La Plaza on Alum Rock Avenue in East San Jose. An official with the plaza tells me they have about 500 spots. Already there are 50+ people in line to get a wristband at 9am. You must be 65+ or a healthcare worker.

This walk-up line is an effort to create greater access to predominantly the Latinx community, which makes up over half of all COVID cases in California.

According to Santa Clara County, the Latinx population makes up 51% of all local cases, although they only make up about 25% of the county’s population.

Health officials also use this location for COVID testing on Wednesdays.