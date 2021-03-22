East Side Union High School District to reopen schools in April

(BCN) – The East Side Union High School District will reopen for in-person instruction on April 19. On Thursday, the district’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to reopen by late April as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and Santa Clara County is poised to move into the state’s less-restrictive orange tier this week.

“We are moving in the right direction [with reopening],” said Superintendent Chris Funk.

Funk said this is especially true because the past year of distance learning has been significantly difficult for many students, not only impacting their academics but their mental and physical well-being as well.

The campuses have already been open for students who need a quiet place or stable internet connection, including foster youth, homeless students, English Language Learners, students with disabilities, and those that are disengaged, according to Teresa Marquez, associate superintendent of educational services.

“Our outreach to parents has shown that there’s a need for more students to return to our campuses for academic support and social connections,” Marquez said.

However, those who do not feel comfortable going back to campus can still participate in distance learning.

The district has outlined safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring masks and 6 feet of physical distancing, regular testing, daily symptom screening checks and a maximum capacity of 1,000 students at any given time on campus.

The district also stands to receive about $7.9 million from the state to support its reopening efforts. More on the district’s reopening plan can be found online.