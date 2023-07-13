(KRON) — The eastbound lanes of Highway 92 are shut down just before the 101 interchange in San Mateo due to a potential hazardous liquid spill. The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The source of the spill was a large flatbed truck that dumped unknown liquid on the roadway. The liquid has spread across all lanes. San Mateo County Fire units are on the scene.

All eastbound 92 lanes are closed, and traffic is being diverted. The truck that dumped the liquid reportedly had 330 gallons of sodium bisulfite in a tank.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.