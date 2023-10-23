(KRON) – Caltrans has scheduled to close the Dumbarton Bridge (State Route 84) in the eastbound direction for four nights in October and November for repaving.

The Dumbarton Bridge is to be completely closed in the eastbound direction between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for four nights, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. The westbound direction will remain open.

The bridge will be repaved during the closure, Caltrans said.

Detours:

Motorists headed to the East Bay from San Francisco and San Mateo can take the San Mateo Bridge (State Route 92) from the City of San Mateo to Hayward.

Motorists headed to Milpitas or Fremont from the South Bay can take Calaveras Boulevard (State Route 237).

The bridge stretches between the City of Menlo Park in San Mateo County and the City of Fremont in Alameda County.