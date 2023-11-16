SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are shut down Thursday evening due to an accident, according to the California Highway Patrol. There is no timeframe for when they will reopen.

The closure was in effect just east of Treasure Island.

Earlier on Thursday, the westbound lanes were blocked for several hours as protesters in support of Palestine drove onto the bridge and shut down lanes, some throwing the keys of their vehicles into the bay.

Around 80 people were arrested in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.