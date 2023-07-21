(KRON) — Eastbound traffic stopped on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Friday afternoon due to a mental health crisis, California Highway Patrol said.

Negotiators are at the scene trying to resolve the situation. There is no estimated time for the bridge to reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take a different route, if possible. People trying to get from the North Bay to the East Bay can take Highway 37 through Vallejo or the Bay Bridge.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.