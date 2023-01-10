WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road, a major thoroughfare in Walnut Creek, is expected to be closed through the evening commute Tuesday due to downed power lines, police said.

Walnut Creek police had initially issued an alert about the road closure early Tuesday morning, then sent an update later in the morning saying the eastbound lanes remain closed between Civic Drive and Tampico. Because of the extended closure, police are recommending that motorists use Treat Boulevard as an alternate route.

