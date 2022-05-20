SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In less than a month, Eataly’s first Bay Area location is coming to the South Bay.

The beloved worldwide chain announced it will open Eataly Silicon Valley on Thursday, June 16 at Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair location. Doors will officially open to the public at 5 p.m.

The long-anticipated opening was delayed for more than a year due to COVID-19. The new location will feature a three-story store with 45,000 square feet that will include a marketplace filled with over 10,000 local and authentic Italian products, two restaurants that offer regional and authentic Ititaln cuisine multiple quick-service and fresh counters, and a vast wine collection from the 20 regions of Italy.

Since Oscar Farinetti first opened Eataly Torino Italy in 2007, his philosophy has spread to 39 stores across the world, including locations in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, and Dallas.