EBMUD will pay you to convert your lawn to drought-resistant landscape

(KRON) – East Bay MUD will pay you up to $2,000 to convert your lawn to a low water-use landscape.

“It’s always important to us that we save as much water as we can and obviously even more so during a drought. We’ve had a rebate program for a while,” EBMUD spokesperson Andrea Pook said.

Transform your yard by removing your lawn and adding mulch, bark, rocks, and drought-resistant plants.

“It’s easy to grow most things here. Tropicals do well, succulents do really well, like all spectrums,” Scott Stout said.

Scott Stout, the owner of Valley Oak Nursery, says he’s seen his customers’ water bills get cut drastically once they make the switch, and it’s easy to do.

As long as you currently have a lawn that is irrigated with EBMUD water and it has been actively maintained, send an application to East Bay MUD, including photos of your lawn and irrigation equipment.

Once approved, you have six months to convert your lawn, send photos of it to EBMUD and your rebate will appear as a credit on your water bill.

Stout says he is seeing more and more people now leaning toward drought-resistant landscapes.

“Maybe a few years ago when the last drought happened we had a lot of people changing their lawns so I’m kind of expecting that to happen this year and next year,” Stout said.

A map showing the drought in the Bay Area, the cities in maroon are in an exceptional drought and those in red are in extreme drought.

“Overall our goal is to just help people build healthy resilient landscapes that can make it through a hot summer, they can make it through a drought and they can also make it through a wet year,” Pook said.