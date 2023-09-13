Ed Sheeran performs at Rockefeller Plaza on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

(KRON) — A star-studded concert season at Levi’s Stadium will continue this weekend with a performance by singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The “Perfect” singer is anticipated to draw 77,000 fans to the stadium in Santa Clara Saturday night, according to city officials. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and Sheeran will take the stage sometime between 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sheeran’s performance is happening just weeks after superstars Taylor Swift and Beyoncé graced the Levi’s Stadium stage for their own sold-out concerts. Sheeran’s concert crowd is anticipated to be even larger than Swift’s 65,000 audience of “Swifties,” and Beyoncé’s 50,000-deep ‘BeyHive,’ according to Santa Clara officials.

Sheeran is bringing his “– = ÷ X Tour,” pronounced “The Mathematics Tour,” to Bay Area with special guests Russ and Maisie Peters.

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The British four-time Grammy Award winner released his sixth studio album, “Subtract,” earlier this year.

Navigating around Levi’s Stadium Saturday

Heavy traffic and delays are anticipated on major thoroughfares leading to and from the stadium, including Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway, as a result of the concert.

Drivers can expect increased traffic to begin around 3:30 p.m. and continue through the conclusion of the event at 11 p.m., city officials said. Residents should allow additional time for travel and may consider taking alternate routes to and from their homes.

Concert-goers are encouraged to take public transportation via Valley Transportation Authority or CalTrain.

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium. “Do not park in residential neighborhoods,” city officials wrote.

For this event, Red Lot 7 has been designated as the post-event rideshare pick-up location.

To increase public safety in residential neighborhoods, the Santa Clara Police Department will have personnel at the following intersections:

– Lafayette Street and Calle de Primavera

– Lafayette Street and Hogan Drive

– Agnew Road and Lakeshore Drive

– Agnew Road and Cheeney Street

– Wilcox Avenue and Gianera Street

Levi’s Stadium prohibits all bags, backpacks and other carriers from being brought into the stadium with the following exceptions: Clear plastic purses, backpacks, and bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12″; a 1-gallon clear plastic Ziplock type bag; and a small clutch bag (the size of an adult hand, 4.5″ x 6.5″).

In addition, all approved bags are subject to inspection upon entry and are subject to additional inspections within the stadium.

Complimentary bicycle valet service is located in Green Lot 1, near Gate C and near Gate A. Bicycle valet will be open 3.5 hours prior to the event through 1 hour upon completion of the Levi’s Stadium event.