Lockdown at Mill Valley schools lifted after burglary suspect caught

MILL VALLEY (KRON) – The lockdowns at Edna Maguire and Terra Marin schools have been lifted Wednesday after a burglary suspect was taken into custody.
Heavy police activity due to the search for the suspect prompted the lockdown in the area of Lomita and Shell around 8 a.m.
