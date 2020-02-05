Live Now
Lockdown at Mill Valley schools lifted after burglary suspect caught

Bay Area

MILL VALLEY (KRON) – The lockdowns at Edna Maguire and Terra Marin schools have been lifted Wednesday after a burglary suspect was taken into custody.

Heavy police activity due to the search for the suspect prompted the lockdown in the area of Lomita and Shell around 8 a.m.

