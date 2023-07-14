(KRON) — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is facing a recall effort organized by critics who assert she’s letting too many violent criminals off the hook.

Price was elected on a platform pledging to reform the District Attorney’s Office with progressive criminal justice reforms. A pillar of her restorative justice policies includes the theory that lengthy prison sentences do not create safer communities. “If putting people away for 75 years made our county more safe, then we’d be the safest county, and the safest country, in the world,” Price previously told KRON4.

This week a committee called “Save Alameda For Everyone (SAFE): Recall DA Price” filed campaign finance paperwork with the county elections office in an effort to launch a recall.

“DA Price is the People’s DA. She remains undeterred by this undemocratic effort and will continue to focus on enacting the reforms county voters mandated. The people handily elected her to implement criminal justice reform and make our system fair and balanced, rooting out racial, gender and economic disparities,” the Pamela Price Campaign wrote in a statement Thursday.

Price defeated a veteran Alameda County prosecutor, Terry Wiley, in last year’s election by 27,127 votes. Price, a longtime civil rights attorney, won 228,954 votes. In comparison, 201,827 Oakland residents voted for Wiley, who was an Alameda County deputy district attorney at the time.

Price’s campaign says leaders of the recall effort are right-wing conservatives and outsiders.

“In what appears to be a page out of the January 6th playbook, outside special interest groups, supported by the Republican party, are trying to seize control from local voters because they refuse to accept the results of a legitimate, democratic election to remove the status quo. They hired a Southern California law firm to file the necessary paperwork to raise money from across the country to fund what amounts to a coup to undo the will of Alameda County voters. A few right wing local leaders have been recruited as figureheads for these outside interests,” Price’s campaign wrote.

Price was elected in 2022 just months after another champion of restorative justice, Chesa Boudin, was booted by voters across the Bay. San Francisco voters recalled Boudin for plaguing the city with repeat offenders, according to his critics.

Price’s reforms in Alameda County have already impacted several high-profile murder cases, including the Delonzo Logwood case. Logwood was charged by Price’s predecessor with murdering three victims and he faced a life prison sentence if convicted. The 32-year-old Oakland man served eight years in Santa Rita Jail awaiting a trial that never happened.

Under Price’s tenure, all three murder charges dropped, prosecutors declared the case had insufficient evidence, and Logwood pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

“This plea bargain is supported by the facts, the evidence and the law and it is consistent with our responsibility to see that justice is done,” Price said. “I was elected to make difficult but fair decisions, and I am not playing political games with these cases.”

On Thursday, Logwood received a 12-year prison sentence. So it’s unclear how much longer he will remain behind bars, nor when he will be transferred to a state prison. As of Friday morning, Logwood was still locked in Alameda County’s jail, according to inmate records.